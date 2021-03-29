A personal statement is like your business card when applying to college. It is your opportunity to impress the reader and show your passion and devotion for the chosen subject. However, writing a personal statement that is impressive, compelling, and will convince the reader might be challenging. And maybe writing a piece of paper is not the most challenging activity. Many students are challenged by the fact that they need to write about them. But all these challenges are not some that cannot be overcome. Here are 10 tips for making a personal statement to be heard.

1. Understand the Requirements

Each university has its requirements, even though some of them are similar. Usually, a personal statement should have up to 4,000 characters. Each educational institution is looking to find out if the applicants can summarize and present only the most relevant information about themselves. These details might put more pressure on some of the applicants, but fortunately, the best statement writers are there to offer their help and support. To write personal statement can be challenging, but to hire a personal statement writer to guide you along the process is easy. You can hire Writix personal statement writer to help you understand the requirements and follow them in your writing. However, if you do not need a personal statement writer to assist you in this step of the process, you can start all by yourself following these tips.

2. Take the Time You Need to Write It

One of the most common mistakes students make is not taking the time they need to work on their personal statement essay. Having little time for thinking and writing and needing to rush things could make you lose some things from sight. Start early and save some time for rereading and editing.

3. Write Down Your Strengths

Any writer who has written a personal statement example could say to you that this type of paper is about you and your strengths. So, before actually starting to write, it would be wise to write down some of your strengths. Focus on the ones that show your passion and commitment to the subject you want to study.

4. Have an Outline

Many people underestimate the power an outline has when writing a piece of paper from scratch. The outline helps you establish a structure, in this case, the classical one: introduction, body, and conclusion. This will allow you to organize your ideas coherently and logically.

5. The Introduction

Writing the opening sentence may be the most complicated thing. Or so it seems. The introduction should be something that hooks the reader and makes him or her want to read more. It could be something funny, out of the ordinary, or interesting. But if you have no idea to begin with, you could write the introduction last. After you have written the body and conclusion, it might be easier to come up with a novel idea.

6. The Body

The body of the personal statement is the largest part of the essay. Here you should describe your strengths, personal experiences, plans, and the knowledge you have. Each of these is connected to the other, so ideas should run smoothly.

7. The Conclusion

The conclusion of your personal statement should be a summarization of your strengths, future plans, and desire to study the chosen subject. Do not include any new information here, just emphasize the idea you want the reader to remain with. If the conclusion is somehow linked to the introduction, it’s even better.

8. Honesty

A personal statement essay is like your business card, it is the essay that recommends you. Many people want to impress the reader. And in this process, they might misrepresent some information. Being honest about who you are and presenting your real self is something universities want. There is no perfect man, and trying to make you look like this does not mean that you will also get your place in the university.

9. Proofreading

After writing the personal statement essay, it’s important to let it sometime aside. A day or two should work, a time in which you should relax and focus on something else. Then, reread it, correct the mistakes and rephrase the sentences that need it. A clear and relaxed mind is more creative and comes with a fresher perspective.

10. Send It

Each college has its deadlines for submitting the personal statement, so make sure you respect them. It would be advisable to not send it on the last day, as many will do this. And their platform might get stuck.

Writing a personal statement essay might be challenging, but there are some tips you can follow to build an impressive and compelling one. Some writers can support you along the process and guide you, so you can get all the help you need to nail it.

Bio Lines: Brian Caudill is a content and essay writer. He currently collaborates with a writing service. Brian loves reading personal development books.