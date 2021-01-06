3 More Incredible Tips Against Erectile Dysfunction Plus FAQs

Erectile dysfunction is not a closed case, especially when it comes to ED types that are strongly related to causes which are common in the majority of the male population. Get ED treatment and continue learning about what you can do to prevent erectile dysfunction, and live healthily.

Erectile Dysfunction Tips

1. ED Medication

Erectile dysfunction medications such as Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Viagra, and the like, have been verified and approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Authority). This implies that with their corresponding recommended dosage and treatment plan, they are generally safe for consumption.

It is suggested that those who suffer from ED immediately seek consultation about such medications. These are potent pharmaceutical products which are manufactured specifically for the targeted purpose of treating impotence.

Since erectile dysfunction is frequently a result of neurons failing to reach the reproductive system in a stable manner because their flow through the bloodstream is equally imbalanced, ED medications are meant to counter these at the onset.

2. Exercise And Weight Maintenance (Or Weight Loss)

There is a correlation between impotence and weight. Patients who are overweight, suffer from obesity, or are underweight, are more likely to experience erectile dysfunction than those who have the right weight in terms of BMI (Body Mass Index).

That’s not to say that maintaining a healthy weight is enough to deter the effects of erectile dysfunction. It is, however, a step closer to decreasing the plausibility of going through it on a near-regular basis.

Being overweight or underweight has negative impacts on your cardiovascular system. For the first, fatty deposits, cholesterol, cellular waste, and more will block your arteries. As for the latter, underweight people are at risk of coronary heart disease.

Whichever the case, both are injurious to the heart. And this ties into possible adverse effects in blood transmission. When blood isn’t given enough room and time to reach the penile region to remain there as it should during coitus, then erectile dysfunction is to be expected. Hence, be wary of what you eat and how often you exercise.

A tip: about 20 minutes every other day is good enough if you’re merely teetering above and/or below your BMI.

3. Quit Smoking

Many don’t believe that puffing cigarettes have anything to do with impotence. But scientific facts say otherwise. It’s been proven through extensive research and studies that smoking is a major cause of erectile dysfunction.

The reason behind this is that nicotine tightens or constricts the blood vessels responsible for transporting neurons from the nervous system and towards the reproductive system (among others).

Besides this, habitual or close to habitual smoking may prompt pharmacological effects that are often connected to accelerated atherogenesis. Atherogenesis takes place when artery walls become slowly filled with “plaque”, and increases the chances of low-density lipoproteins (“bad” cholesterol: to cling to said walls.

Such blockages, along with the slowing down and abatement of blood movement, will increase the likelihood of disallowing blood stability in the penile region. Hence, the occurrence of erectile dysfunction.

Quitting smoking won’t only do you good in terms of coital performance. It’ll be good for your health overall, too!