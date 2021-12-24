5 Proven Methods To Download Any Video From The Internet (Free)

Everyone is a fan of downloading videos from the internet for free and enjoying them without any interruption. Let’s find out a few of those ways in this article.

The Internet is the new TV. We watch videos on the internet more than we watch movies on our Television anymore.

If you also want to be a part of this trend, you must learn to download videos from the internet for free. For example, piratebay is one such site that lets you download movies and music videos for free.

But is that the only way? And, what will happen if we don’t use VPN while accessing this site?

If you don’t want to undergo all those troubles, we suggest you take a look at these proven methods to download any video from the internet for free.

Proven Methods To Download Free Videos From The Internet

Downloading videos from the internet is not illegal. However, the ways may seem a little bit complex. That is why we are here to save your day. Look at the below-mentioned ways to download videos from the internet for free:

1: EaseUS MobiMover

It is a free audio-video downloader for Windows and Mac users. You can simply copy the video’s URL and paste it into the search box of MobiMovoer, and within seconds, your video will be downloaded on your PC.

There are no ads or pop-ups on this site to interrupt your downloading process. It means the downloading process is smooth and fast and doesn’t come with any obstacles.

If you connect your iPhone to your PC, you can even transfer the video from your PC to your phone. This free website lets you download videos from 1000+ sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Instagram, Dailymotion, etc.

2: 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader is probably one of the most efficient and straightforward tools to free download video from the internet. All you need is the link to your preferred video, and once you paste it on the webpage, your video download will be completed in no time.

However, this site appeals differently to YouTube users. That’s because if you have subscribed to a YouTube channel, those videos will be automatically downloaded on your phone.

You can also download the videos in different resolutions and different formats. On top of that, if the video has any annotation or subtitle attached to it, the tool also downloads those alongside.

3: Freemake Video Downloader

Like any other video downloading software, this tool also works the same way. However, this tool’s only drawback is that it is only available to Windows users. It means you may never use this tool on your smartphones or Macbooks.

Freemake Video downloader enables you to download videos in 4k formats. There are other options available here as well.

Nevertheless, you can download multiple files at once with this tool. You can even pause and resume the download, which is an exclusive feature not available on many other sites.

4: Video Download Helper

If you are someone who downloads videos regularly, the Video Download Helper is there to guide you. When this tool detects a new video, it automatically highlights the icon, and you can expand the menu to see what new videos are available there.

You can use it on your PC with a Chrome and Firefox extension. It may come as a drawback, but it is not a big deal using the extensions.

Apart from downloading videos from the internet, this tool also downloads images and audio files from video sites like YouTube. Therefore, this tool is highly convenient and easy to use for people of any age group.

5: YouTube-DL

As the name suggests, this site only lets you download videos from YouTube. First, however, you must have a certain degree of knowledge regarding commanding line programming, and then it becomes a flexible tool to download videos.

This tool comes with great features such as rate limit, playlist processing, automatic file naming, etc. If you know how to command a line, you can use these features, which are an added advantage.

Like many other tools, you can also download videos in several formats from this website. You can even choose the video’s quality, pause, and resume the download anytime you want.

Wrapping It Up

Here, we have enlisted the top 5 ways to download videos from the internet. If you take a look at the list, you can find many tools to download free videos. However, if you need to know more about it, let us know in the comment box.