The Big Six era

At the beginning of the 2000s, there was a group of stable leaders of English football, whose members regularly fought if not for the champion title then for the prizes and places in the Champions League zone. This cohort included Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. For the sake of watching their matches, fans always gathered in front of TVs, and especially lucky ones visited the stands of stadiums. Today, it is very easy to track their success by getting access to the soccer livescore results anywhere in the world. You just need to have Internet access and a suitable device.

After 2010, the already familiar quartet expanded to the six, which is heard of today. They were joined by Manchester City, which was gaining momentum, and Tottenham. It is important to emphasize that even before this replenishment, experts unanimously stated that the Premier League can be conditionally divided into several rival groups according to their level in the standings. Indeed, soccer fans who regularly follow livescore results could easily notice irreconcilable rivals and “iconic” confrontations in the lower, middle and upper parts of the tournament table.

What are the members of the Big Six famous for?

Even if fans don’t follow today’s Premier League results, they can confidently say that the members of the Big Six can now be found either at the top of the English football, or they are close to it. It’s all about the established reputation backed with real results, which each of these teams has:

Manchester City. Although in its entire history the club managed to win in the English championship only twice, the Citizens from Manchester are confidently fighting not only in the national arena but also in European tournaments such as the Europa League and the Champions League.

Arsenal. At the beginning of the 2000s, the name of the Gunners from London thundered all over Europe, including such stars as Henry. Now it has become much more difficult to compete against opponents, but this doesn’t prevent the capital club from frequently entering the list of favourites.

Tottenham. The Spurs were remembered by the fans for their “home double”. For the first time in the modern history of English football (in the twentieth century), they managed to win the national championship and the FA Cup in one season.

Manchester United. The Red Devils hardly need additional introduction.

Chelsea. The Royal club goes through periods of decline every few years but always returns to the top.

Liverpool. After the famous 2005 game against Milan, the name of this club is closely associated with the concept of resilience and the strong will to win.

Despite the presence of relatively stable leaders, today we can see interesting results in the English Premier League in each round. Probably because of this, the EPL is so popular.