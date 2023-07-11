7 Golden Rules for New Rwandan Sports Bettors

Sports betting is a multi-billion-dollar global industry, with bettors on every continent enjoying a wager or two on their favourite sports. It is, of course, easy to place a bet online these days, as all you will need is a few taps of your smartphone. But the culture of sports betting is complex, full of dos and don’t that can help determine your success.

Many bettors will have their own way of doing things, perhaps a strategy that they implement. But for new bettors, it can be somewhat overwhelming. In light of that, we thought we would highlight seven golden rules to follow for sports betting. Nothing guarantees success – that’s the nature of gambling – but these rules represent solid advice in all aspects:

Use Statistics

It might seem like a no-brainer, but statistics are the most important ammunition for sports bettors. They can help you analyse betting markets so you can see which bets offer value, and which don’t. The good news is that there are many websites and apps now dedicated to providing statistical analysis, particularly in football and horse racing. You should use them to help inform your decisions, although you should not be beholden to stats alone.

Use Promotions and Bonuses

Sportsbooks tend to have a slight advantage over bettors. After all, they will have a team of actuary experts who set the odds. But bettors can swing the pendulum back in their favour through the clever use of promotions and bonuses. Platforms that offer new sport betting in Rwanda online are the best place to get them, and you can avail of promos like money-back specials, free bets, and boosted odds. Smart punters use promos as much as possible.

Never Bet on “Your” Team

Emotion should always be taken out of sports betting, and, where possible, this should mean avoiding placing bets on a team or athlete you support. We are conditioned to see the bright side when it comes to our heroes, and that means we may see their performance indicators through rose-tinted glasses. You’ll hear talk from fans of APR to Arsenal, Real Madrid to Rayon Sports, saying they do not bet on their team. It may be difficult because it can feel exciting to back your favourites, but avoiding it will serve you better in the long run.

Never Bet Angry

As we said, all emotion should be taken out of betting. And we make mistakes when we lose our heads. The ubiquitousness of sports betting options, which again comes from the prevalence of mobile phones, means there is always another chance to bet if things don’t go our way. The savviest sports bettors always remain calm, taking defeats on the chin, and cooly reassessing their options instead of lumping in again.

Use Live Betting & Cashouts

The online betting industry has evolved over the last decade, and there is now a wealth of options in the betting experience. One of the most useful – if used correctly – is live betting. We can point to many examples of sports events where the live viewer can see a shift in momentum: It could be a golfer losing their way, or a tennis player suddenly looking tired, or even a football team falling apart – remember Brazil capitulating in the 2014 World Cup against Germany? Whatever the reason, live betting allows you to capitalise on those shifts in momentum. Cashouts offer something similar, allowing you to take a percentage of your winnings – or cut your losses – before the event ends. Again, keep a cool head and weigh up the risk-reward benefit of taking the cash out.

Search Social Media for Tips

We mentioned statistical research earlier, and one of the best places to find stats and pre-event analysis is on social media, especially Twitter. Tipping communities are quite strong on that platform, sharing useful information or pre-made bets. The best advice is to look at multiple accounts and take a little info from each. However, it is not recommended to use any paid-for tipping services. Nobody has a magic wand when it comes to sports predictions, and they could end up being scammers.

Always Bet Within Your Limits

Finally, perhaps the most important rule – only bet what you can afford to lose. Indeed, the best way to think about sports betting is to give yourself a small budget and be content if it is lost. That will make any profit you potentially make all the sweeter.