A Detailed Guide To CBD Dog Treats

With the legalization of Marijuana in many countries around the world, people have now started understanding the benefits of CBD. Humans have been using CBD in a variety of forms. But a lot of people don’t know is CBD can be helpful for animals as well.

Dogs are usually given CBD in the form of treats of various kinds to relax them or help them with anxiety and even pain. In this article, we will find out more about these dog treats and whether or not they are worth your money.

What Are CBD Treats for Dogs?

CBD or cannabidiol is derived from cannabis sativa. In common words, this can also be called a derivative of marijuana and hemp. The CBD that we use is taken from the hemp plant. Cannabidiol is a type of cannabinoid found in the hemp plant which does not have psychoactive properties and only has relaxing effects on the body. This means that the user will not experience any kind of high with a regulated dosage of this product.

The body of any mammal has receptors to cannabinoids extracted from both hemp and marijuana plants. These receptors send signals to the brain that controls body functions related to memory, pain tolerance, emotions as well as hunger. Hence CBD binds to the receptors and is useful in dealing with these symptoms effectively in a natural way.

Types of CBD Treats

Just like humans have different ways of taking CBD, dogs also have different types of treats. You can either give them snacks that are already manufactured by various companies or make these treats at home by adding some CBD oil in them.

Biscuits and Eatables

The most common kind of treats is dog biscuits or eatables that have been infused with cannabidiol. They are usually made with natural ingredients and have different flavors such as chicken, meat, blueberry, and much more.

Peanut Butter

There are a few companies that also made peanut butter infused with cannabidiol. The dosage of the amount of peanut butter you will give to your dog can differ on the breed, but all dogs can enjoy this treat unless they are allergic to peanuts.

Oil Tinctures

The last kind is oils that can be directly given to the dogs with the help of droppers or they can be put in homemade dog treats. The only thing that needs to be kept in mind while giving oils is the amount being administered to the dog.

Advantages of Giving CBD Treats To Your Dogs

The primary function of the cannabidiol treats is to affect the brain and body of your pet. It is important to note that these treats can only help deal with the symptoms of the ailments and not the disease itself. The advantage of giving CBD treats are as follows:

Pain Relief

Pain caused due to arthritis in dogs can be treated with the help of CBD. In addition to this, pain caused due to other chronic conditions such as cancer can also be mitigated if the dosage is kept regular. These treats can also be helpful in case of short-term pain due to an injury or after an operation.

Dealing with Inflammation

Inflammation is a symptom that is various diseases. Cannabidiol receptors interact with the body and bring about anti-inflammatory effects and even boost the immune system in pets. Find out how cannabidiol works by clicking here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabidiol

Managing Pet Anxiety

Anxiety in dogs is a pretty common problem that can lead to aggressive behavior or depression. Separation from their owners or even noises and new people in the house can trigger anxiety in your dog. With a little dose of cannabidiol in the form of a treat, your dog will be able to relax and enjoy their surroundings rather than being scared.

Improving Appetite

In a lot of dogs, the loss of appetite is due to digestive issues and nausea. Giving them these treats can bring back their appetite. Cannabidiol is useful in elevating symptoms associated with digestive issues that are pretty common in older dogs.

Reduction and Management of Seizures

When a dog has seizures, there is not much an owner can do to stop them. However, it is seen that giving cannabidiol at regular intervals can help in managing and even reducing seizures. In addition to this, other genetic disorders can also be managed with some cannabidiol dog treats.

Help In Calming Aggressive Pets

Aggressiveness in dogs can be because of a variety of reasons. Aggressive dogs can bite people or destroy their house. Giving them these snacks can help them calm down and minimize aggressive behavior. Aggressiveness is usually due to stress in dogs and with CBD, the stress can be managed.

What Should Be The Dosage?

The dosage for CBD Treats can differ with each kind of product you are feeding your pet. If you are giving them treats such as peanut butter, biscuits, and other eatables, the dosage is mentioned in the packaging.

In the case of CBD oil, you should always start with the lowest dosage and look at the effects on your pets. Giving them a high dosage can have bad effects such as nausea and drowsiness. Read more about CBD for pets here.

One of the things that should be kept in mind is that human cannabidiol oils should not be given to your pets. Even though the formulation of these oils is the same, the concentration can be more for smaller dogs. There is also a chance that these human oils have some chemicals in them which are safe for human consumption but may be harmful to the pets.

Final Words

CBD oils and eatables are a great way to help your dog relax and alleviate pain. While buying these treats for your dogs, always consult the veterinarian as some dogs might be allergic to them. In addition to this, you should also make sure that the product you are purchasing is organic and comes with detailed instructions on how it needs to be administered to your dog. Even though cannabidiol does not have any harmful side effects, each dog reacts differently and hence it is better to be safe than sorry.