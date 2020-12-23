Rwanda deploys force protection troops to Central African Republic

The Government of Rwanda has deployed force protection troops to the Central African Republic, under an existing bilateral agreement on defense. The deployment is in response to the targeting of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) contingent under the UN Peacekeeping force by rebels supported by François Bozize.

Rwandan troops will also contribute to ensure a peaceful and secure general elections scheduled on Sunday 27 December 2020, twenty-two months after the peace agreement which was reached between the government and fourteen armed groups.

The Rwanda Defence Force is also one of the largest troop contributor to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) since 2014.

Source: mod.gov.rw