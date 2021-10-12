A Short Guide To Writing Academic Assignments

A Step by Step Guide to Write an Academic Essay

Learn about the writing process used by professionals on this page, and enhance your productivity in writing academic assignments. Get more done in less time!

Writing is a process based on four steps, prewriting, drafting, revising, and editing (if necessary). Writers and researchers do not just start writing; they work in steps, which we will discuss later in this post. If you are new to writing assignments, then be prepared for some challenging times, as writing can be a bit strenuous in the beginning. Students who do not want to write mostly take the assistance of a custom assignment writing service online.

Writing is said to be recursive, which means that whenever you start writing, you follow certain steps. This allows you to alter the information later and even make changes to its surrounding text. Recursive writing can help you revisit the paper and make the necessary changes. For students who think that it only revolves around four steps, they are wrong. Keep reading to find out about these four steps and how you can improve your assignment writing skills.

The Writing Process

Instructors mostly divide the steps into four sections, which you read about earlier. In this method, let’s say you have drafted an essay; you will at some point verify the authenticity of the facts. If you notice that the embedded details are wrong or misleading, you will rework your draft to fix it. But this may ask for additional editing in the surrounding paragraphs to properly relate your newly added info. This is the reason why the four-step method was established so that students do not get directly into writing the original thing. For example:

– Prewriting

Involves brainstorming, looking for a purpose, deciding your audience, what will be the format, and the tone. All these aspects need to be considered before writing. In your course work, you will deal with many assignments, and for each one of them, the prewriting phase is mandatory.

– Writing

Writing is the step where you incorporate information from your prewriting sphere. Only the details directly linked with the topic will go here, and any extra information will be ignored. In case you made mistakes, you will make improvements in the next step.

– Revise

Go through your first draft and look for areas that need improvement. Pay attention to your selection of words, structure, and organization. Change any details that you deem necessary, and fix grammatical mistakes as well. After that, rewrite your draft, and embed all the changes you made in the revision step.

– Proofread

Go through your second draft, and read it more carefully this time. If you find any punctuation errors, now is the time to correct them. Validate the added information one more time, and compare it with the draft you revised earlier. If you find any detail that does not fit, you can separate it from the paper.

These steps can be repeated as many times as you need, and each time you make changes to your paper, it will get better than the previous version. Writing at the college level requires particular skills, and to get a hold of them, you need to practice as much as you can.

To write better, you should know what a college essay looks like, learn how to create a thesis statement, stay focused, create links between ideas, and use formal language. Your country knowledge can come in handy at this point, especially if you get to decide the topic of your essay.

All this seems like too much, but remember it is a process; you cannot learn everything in one go. You will learn to write like an expert by taking small steps. Every instructor expects their students to perform well in the course work. Therefore, to assess their capabilities, they assign writing tasks that give them a better idea of a student’s thought process.

The Writing Structure Of Assignments

Every academic assignment follows a similar structure, and the only difference is the addition of sections. An essay follows a five-paragraph structure where the first one introduces the topic, the next three cover the body, and the last one concludes it. The intro section involves a short orientation followed by a thesis statement and mentions all the main ideas.

The body of the essay comprises three or more paragraphs depending on the length. It answers all the questions, and this is where you demonstrate your knowledge of the topic. All facts supporting the arguments go in this section, and mostly the first paragraph contains the most crucial piece of information. If you have too many questions to cover, then structure the body section accordingly.

The conclusion section wraps up the topic. It restates the thesis statement to remind the reader how you have covered the topic and what is your final statement. As this section concludes the essay, you are not allowed to add any information that can give rise to a new argument.