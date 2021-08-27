AmberSpins Casino Canada | Review and Bonuses 2021

Amber Spins is owned by Tau Marketing Services Limited and was launched in May 2021. The casino is managed by Virtual Digital Services Limited and Cassava Enterprises (Gibraltar) Limited. AmberSpins Casino holds licenses from the UK Gambling Commission and the Gibraltar Gambling Commission. Amber Spins is a Dragonfish-powered site that offers a lively and entertaining gaming environment.

Amber Spins website is displayed in a clear, yellowish-brown theme to suit the name of the casino. When you visit the casino website, what you experience is an appealing and contemporary gaming platform. It’s a clean, modern website that’s simple to navigate. You can easily access all the information you need in only a few clicks.

Games and Software Providers at Amber Spins Casino Canada

Over 500 online slots are available at Amber Spins, all of them are mobile-friendly. Not only that, but Amber Spins also includes a variety of side games, like scratch cards and jackpots. You can also play your favorite games on the desktop, as well as on tablets or smartphones. Asides from products by Dragonfish, Amber Casino delivers games from other top-notch game providers like Thunderkick, Play ’n Go, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, and NetEnt. This means you’ll have access to the most popular slot games such as Aloha! Cluster Pays, Fluffy Favourites, Fluffy Too, Cleopatra, Starburst, Neon Staxx, Bonanza, and more.

Amber Spins also provides a good selection of jackpots and scratch cards, ensuring that you will never run out of options while playing at the casino. New, Slots, Scratch Cards, Popular, Daily Jackpots, and Hot Games are how games are categorized on the website.

New releases such as Fluffy in Space, Extra Juicy, Wolf Riches, and many others are routinely uploaded to the site’s New Games category.

Starburst, Fluffy Favourites, Fluffy Too, Cleopatra, Neon Staxx, Bonanza, Aloha! Cluster Pays, and other titles are in the Slots category.

You can enjoy a wonderful assortment of scratch cards. Try it out on games like Hot Safari, Doctor Love, and Diamond Strike.

Rio Stars, Dragons Luck, Dice Dice Dice, Wings of Ra, and many other games are available under the Daily Jackpots category.

You can play titles like Bonanza, Pyramid, Berryburst, Bloodshot, and many others in the Hot Games category.

AmberSpins Casino Bonuses

If you’re new to Amber Spins, you may take advantage of the site’s welcome bonus. The excellent welcome bonus can be claimed when you register at Amber Spins and make a minimum deposit of £10. It contains free spins and a bonus match, allowing you to play for less money.

This brand new casino offers an enticing welcome gift as well as several special promos. Players may also take advantage of the fantastic Loyalty Program, which offers several exclusive benefits such as up to 15 Daily Spins and 2.5% Monthly Cashback.

Payment Methods on Amber Spins Casino

Amber Spins accepts debit cards such as VISA, MasterCard, NETeller accounts, Paysafecards, PayPal, EntroPay cards, and wire transfers as methods of deposit. You can also make deposits by calling the site’s customer service representatives. Amber Spins accepts a minimum deposit of C$10.

Customer Support

A committed and skilled support crew is available 24/7 and ready to assist with general questions and complaints on Amber Spins. The Amber Spins support agents can be contacted via email, live chat, or by calling their phone number. Amber Spins agents will respond to your email within 72 hours, and phone support is accessible from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week.

Conclusion

Amber Spins offers a fresh feel with hundreds of games from top game providers. Although the casino barely offers anything out of the ordinary, it is a site to visit if you need a breath of fresh air.