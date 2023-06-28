Best Electronic Cigarette in the UK: Buying Guide

The demand for electronic cigarettes is on the rise as more people are ditching traditional cigarettes for the healthier and safer option. Besides that, e-cigarettes also allow users to get their nicotine addiction under control.

Electronic cigarettes, aka vapes or e-cigs, come in different shapes and designs. Users can also choose the flavor they want depending on their taste preferences. Users can customize the power control feature to get thicker clouds or a more potent vapor.

Looking for the best e-cigarette starter kit in the UK can be challenging, especially with the many options and brands on the market. Here are tips to help you make the best purchase to enhance your vaping experience.

Types of Vape Kits

First, learn about the types of vape kits on the market. Some options available on the market include disposable pens or starter kits, refillables, and box mods. Disposable pens are single-use devices that come fitted with a pre-filled cartridge.

They are cheaper but have limited power control features. On the other hand, disposable kits are simple to use and don’t require any maintenance. This is why they are the best electronic cigarette in the UK for new vapers.

Refillable pens and box mods are more advanced and costlier than starter kits. However, they are powerful and give you the power to enjoy a vast range of e-juices. Moreover, the user can control the power features to generate more potent vapor or thicker clouds.

Your Budget

It is good to have your budget set to avoid overspending or getting a vaping kit you cannot use. You can navigate to this website and do your market research to find the prices before you start shopping. While you’re at it, read reviews from other buyers to see what they say.

Also, don’t get caught up in the cliché of going after major brands or expensive vapes, especially if you are buying a starter kit. You can ask for recommendations from other vapers on vaping forums.

Battery Power and Number of Puffs

If you are transitioning from smoking to vaping, battery power and number of puffs are crucial factors. The battery power on vaping kits or electronic cigarettes is denoted in mAh. Go for a vape pen with a high mAh rating as it will last longer, especially if you vape for long hours.

The number of puffs will help you know how long your pen will last. Some of the best e-cigs in the UK have over 5000 puffs. This is a good vape pen, especially for past heavy smokers. However, its lifetime will depend on how regularly you vape.

Flavors and Nicotine Strength

When it comes to flavors, our advice is to sample different e-juices to find the one you like the most. Some flavors on the market include lime, strawberry, pineapple, orange, and watermelon.

Vape juices contain water, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and nicotine. Nicotine strength shows the amount of nicotine in mg per ml in the vape juice. High-strength vape juices have a nicotine strength of over 18mg/ml.