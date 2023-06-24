Home News Africa South Africa President Shouts to the World Africans aren’t Beggars Respect us... NewsAfrica South Africa President Shouts to the World Africans aren’t Beggars Respect us Now June 24, 2023 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hichilema’s visit to Rwanda: Kagame may be attempting to divide SADC Bill Gates Highlights Nigeria’s Youth as a Powerful Asset for Innovation and Progress Lt Col Tharcisse Muvunyi Dies in Niger Amidst Challenging Living Conditions FOLLOW US0FansLike3,823FollowersFollow44,435SubscribersSubscribe RECENT POSTSHow Circuit Breakers Contribute to Reliable and Safe Power NetworksJuly 2, 2023CONGO-RWANDA | A Growing Crisis?July 2, 2023A Message from Paul RusesabaginaJuly 1, 2023Court Rules Against Asylum Seekers’ Deportation to Rwanda: UK Government Plans ChallengedJune 29, 2023New Global Financial Pact: A Disappointing Outcome (in Paris)June 28, 2023Best Electronic Cigarette in the UK: Buying GuideJune 28, 2023South Africa President Shouts to the World Africans aren’t Beggars Respect us NowJune 24, 2023France Calls for an End to Rwanda’s Support for M23 Rebels in Eastern CongoJune 22, 2023Rwanda’s Refugee Crisis: Tackling Internal Issues Before Becoming a Safe Haven for UK Asylum SeekersJune 22, 2023Hichilema’s visit to Rwanda: Kagame may be attempting to divide SADCJune 22, 2023 CARTOONThe new image of FrancophonieOctober 15, 2018The New Rwandan Penal CodeOctober 1, 2018The ambiguous release of Victoire Ingabire UmuhozaSeptember 21, 2018Is Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza really Free?September 21, 2018When Kagame will visit Rwanda?June 15, 2018James Musoni’s passport confiscated by presidential guardMarch 19, 2018Genocide: A Terror and repression weapon in the hands of KagameFebruary 23, 2018The Kagame Phantom RailwaysJanuary 17, 2018Rwanda: Will Sarkozy take the place of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair?January 17, 2018It has been an open secret in Zimbabwe for many years that Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as president.November 23, 2017Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to Rwanda.November 22, 2017Kagame feels that he should be elevated to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Ghandi’s status.November 12, 2017I stopped listening to Criminal Kagame’s speeches a long time agoOctober 31, 2017The junta regime is at the cross roads, the country is facing its worst financial crisis in post genocide era.October 21, 2017Kagame – the ruler hires the jet from criminal Kagame the businessmanOctober 21, 2017Is it Diane Shima Rwigara and her family on trial or Kagame and his Courts are on trial?October 19, 2017Has Kagame become a victim of his relationship with the Clintons?October 18, 2017The Union Trade Centre SagaOctober 16, 2017Adeline Rwigara’s Holy Bible has been confiscated!October 14, 2017Ange Kagame In the steps of her father?October 9, 2017