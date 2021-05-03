Book Launch: Do Not Disturb – The story of a political murder and an African regime gone bad

oin the Centre of African Studies at SOAS, University of London, and the Royal African Society for the launch of Do Not Disturb – The story of a political murder and an African regime gone bad by distinguished international journalist, Michela Wrong.

Do Not Disturb is a dramatic recasting of the modern history of Africa’s Great Lakes region, an area blighted by one of the worst genocides of the twentieth century. This bold retelling, vividly sourced by direct testimony from key participants, tears up the traditional script.

Chair: Professor Christopher Cramer – Department of Development Studies, SOAS, University of London

Speaker:

– Michela Wrong – Author

– Professor Miles Tendi, University of Oxford

– Professor Susan Thomson, Colgate University

– Dr. Noel Twagiramungu, Director, Leadership & Governance Lab, The Africa Centre for Strategic Progress