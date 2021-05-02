GLOBAL PROTEST AGAINST CHOGM 21 IN KIGALI

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM 21, held in Kigali, Rwanda will ignore the culture of human rights abuse in Rwanda instead of holding the Rwandan dictatorship regime accountable.

The Commonwealth Heads of States’ attendance to the Kigali CHOGM 21 will encourage the Rwandan government’s lies and its downplaying of the Commonwealth principles and values.

The June 21-27 Kigali Commonwealth Heads of States summit, CHOGM 21, will award more power to the Rwandan tyrannical regime, which catalyzes its harsh oppression along with the country’s looting.