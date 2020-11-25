Can You Bet Online In Africa?

You can play online casino games and do sports betting around the world. But the question is can it be done in the continent of Africa? We’ll answer that question shortly.

If you are a casual player or a high roller, you’ve been able to enjoy playing at an online casino that is open to players from all over the world. However, one of the major issues for online casino owners is excluding citizens from various countries from playing.

That’s because the casino may not be allowed to legally operate in the country or jurisdiction without the proper licensing. Is it possible to have online betting in Africa? And if so, which countries allow it?

If you reside in a country on the continent of Africa, keep reading. With that in mind, let’s get started:

Can You Play Online Casino Games in Africa?

There are 54 countries in Africa in total. Only 40 of them have legalized gambling in some way. As for playing online casino games, it depends on the country.

In South Africa, online gambling is legal (despite the fact that there are just two live casino resorts in the country). Other countries that have legalized online gambling include Nigeria and Kenya among others. However, it’s important to check whether or not if your specific country has allowed online gambling or not.

Most websites that allow users from around the world will have a geolocator programed on their website. While they can grant access to those in countries where they can sign up and play, the geolocator may also block or blacklist certain countries and locations due to prohibition.

One thing to note is despite the possible geolocation block, some users may be able to utilize a VPN to hide their location and use an IP address of a different country. While we do not condone illegal activity, it should be no surprise that people are utilizing VPNs to access websites that are blocked in their country.

If you are a resident of any of the 40 African countries that legalized gambling, make sure that the laws and regulations also cover online gambling as well. If you are in the clear, then you can choose a casino that you’re interested in playing. However, you should consider doing your research first prior to selecting a casino.

User reviews will be your best friend here. You’ll need to look for whether or not if there is a variety of games to play. You should also take note of how the customer service team handles issues.

If there are consistently good remarks about the customer service team, then that’s usually a good sign. But take it with a grain of salt as some reviews could be fake and intended to inflate the numbers. The next best thing to do is test the games out yourself.

Just deposit a small amount of money (specifically the minimum deposit amount) and play a variety of games for awhile. If you win a little extra money in the process, see if you can get a payout. Remember, you may need to reach a certain amount prior to requesting a payout.

So this means you might end up playing a little longer before reaching that goal. While trying out the online casino, you might like it for a variety of reasons. When the time comes to request a payout, keep an eye on how long it will take.

The quicker the payout, the better off you might be. Some casinos may take longer for payouts to happen (like a few days). You might be able to find out about the payouts before even signing up.

Can you play online casino games on a mobile device in Africa?

That will depend on some factors. Most of the time, you can play online casino games on a mobile device if you have access to WiFi. If you are able to get a consistent amount of data coverage in your country, you could play these games without the need of WiFi.

But at the end of the day, WiFi will likely be your best friend when compared to cellular data. Online casinos will have mobile responsive websites that will make betting much easier. Some online casinos will also have stand alone apps (although that is not guaranteed).

Is there sports betting in Africa?

Short answer: yes. And online sports betting is profitable in Africa (where legal). They can bet on sports such as soccer, cricket, and so many other sports.

There are US and UK based sports betting sites that will accept foreign customers. So you can expect betting on games like American football, Major League Baseball, or even the NBA to be available to you. Be sure to do due your research on which sports betting website accepts foreign users (and which ones that don’t).

Who gambles in Africa?

According to a 2017 CNBC Africa study, millenials in Africa are more than likely to play online casino games compared to other age groups. Polled across multiple countries in Africa, more than half of African citizens aged 17 to 35 said that they play or have played online casino games on a regular basis.

This includes a lion’s share of gamblers who have used their smartphones to gamble for real money at online casinos. Even a handful of millenials have placed bets on sporting events alone.

Final Thoughts

Africans all over the continent can gamble and place bets online (as long as it’s legal in their country). People the world over can win real money no matter where they are or what device they use. It’s further proof why online casinos are here to stay no matter how evolved the Internet gets.

Even with modern day technology, it’s never been easier to access an online casino game. And no longer will you have to be tethered to a computer for hours hoping to win big. With a mobile device and a strong WiFi signal, it’s possible to win some money even when you’re not in the comfort of your home.