NetEnt Live Expands its Operations in Malta with Live Tables

Global game provider Net Entertainment is expanding its Malta studio. This expansion will introduce three tables, and they are doing it with EveryMatrix, a game aggregator that resells the games to customer-facing operators.

Recently, the provider has had a fresh makeover for its games like Hotline2. Now, NetEnt Live is setting new expansion goals, and this new deal for additional Malta blackjack tables is just the start.

NetEnt is offering three new standard tables in Qormi studio. Specifically, these are blackjack tables. The deal is signed to allow NetEnt to set up space for dedicated tables for CasinoEngine.

CasinoEngine is EveryMatrix’s platform for integration. It increases the capacity of NetEnt Live’s operations. While many punters who play casino games like the Fire Joker slot think that NetEnt is focused on slot machines only, this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

NetEnt Live is the branch of the company that makes and operates live dealer games. These are online casino games that are facilitated live in studios while the gamers are betting at home. Net Entertainment has decided to expand its offerings as a response to the growing demand of live dealer blackjack gamers. They saw this increase in demand last year.

This news is expected to receive a warm welcome from NetEnt fans. If you remember, the company also signed deals to support its expansion to Lithuania. This deal in Lithuania involved another game developer, Betsafe. They also had a deal with Tipico so they can expand their operations in the United States.

Earlier this July, we also saw that Net Entertainment made significant investments by working with 888, which allowed it to expand its core entertainment portfolio. What is happening now is that NetEnt is making full use of its chroma-key technology, a technology made in-house to enhance the player experience.

The partnership with EveryMatrix is a testament to NetEnt’s commitment to expand its network and make its games available worldwide. This expansion marks the very first dedicated blackjack table of NetEnt this year. It is part of the plan to grow the company’s operations rapidly in this gaming genre.

While NetEnt is not yet really known for its live dealer games as much as Evolution Gaming is, it is making its move to get a share of the live dealer market platform in the coming years.

Now, we know that Net Entertainment is aggressively expanding its investments in the live dealer game industry, which is a great move from its roots of creating slot machines games. They are expected to introduce new games on different platforms, which may include Virtual Reality—the world is abuzz of this technology that NetEnt is currently exploring.

It makes sense for NetEnt to make this move. According to the Director of NetEnt Live, Mr. Andres Rengifo, the recent achievement of its branch NetEnt Live, is proof that the company is now ready to explore new avenues in gaming. The expansion in Malta is projected to drive growth and spearhead better days to come.

Furthermore, securing this deal with EveryMatrix, a reseller, puts NetEnt in a great position for its marketing. This move makes the casino games provider a strong contender in the live casino business. In the long term, NetEnt is looking forward to becoming a trusted supplier in the live casino industry, as much as it is one of the most trusted suppliers in the slot machine business.

According to the spokesperson of EveryMatrix, the partnership with NetEnt is a valuable and strategic move. The executives of the company are pleased to have this expansion happen in the live casino industry.

Furthermore, he added that the new blackjack tables are not just valuable assets for them, but also to their partners who will be distributing and operating the games. He also said that EveryMatrix is a really flexible provider. They are on a mission to continually expand their services to be able to deliver new and amazing entertainment modules.

As this expansion happens, NetEnt is still expected to deliver new online slots to play. Fans can expect new games as NetEnt has done before, and everyone is in anticipation of the outcome of the company’s foray in the VR gaming industry.

NetEnt currently has more than seven offices spread out in Europe and Asia. It has also teamed up with Swedish game developer Gaming Corps. It is a small studio that is currently located in Upsala, Sweden.

Now, global aggregator EveryMatrix has just come into the mix. While EveryMatrix is not exactly a household name in the casino industry, it is a group that has many affiliations with top-tier technical operators in the gambling industry.