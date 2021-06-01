Coventry University Group has appointed Rwanda’s former education minister Professor Silas Lwakabamba as Regional Managing Director for its new Africa Hub in Kigali.

The veteran academic will be the most senior representative of the university group in the region and will have oversight of its activities across Africa, including policy development, research, enterprise and innovation, and alumni engagement, among others.

Prof Lwakabamba will drive business development in the region, using his vast experience, knowledge and network of contacts. He will build collaborative relationships and partnerships to assist long-term knowledge transfer.

The Africa Hub will serve as a base for Coventry University Group in the region, enabling new relationships and strengthening established ones. Located in Kigali Heights, next to the Kigali Convention Centre, the Hub is part of the university group’s plan to develop a sustainable network of multi-faceted overseas offices. Coventry University Group’s ambition is to have a presence near to its stakeholders in key regions and follows the success of the Singapore and Dubai hubs.

Prof Lwakabamba earned his BSc and doctoral degrees in engineering in the United Kingdom and has held senior positions in higher education in Tanzania and Rwanda. He has also served in the cabinet of the Rwandan government, first as minister of infrastructure and then as minister of education.

Professor Silas Lwakabamba, Regional Managing Director, Africa Hub, Coventry University Group, said: “I am delighted to join Coventry University, which is one of the most entrepreneurial universities I know. For me, it is exciting to be part of an institution with great potential to make a difference for our African economies.”

Professor Mohamed Loutfi, Vice-Chancellor’s Envoy, Coventry University Group, said: “We are excited to welcome Prof Silas Lwakabamba as the inaugural managing director of the Africa Hub. He is an exceptional leader, with a distinguished track-record in sub-Saharan countries. His wealth of experience, extensive network of strategic contacts, and profile as a highly respected thought leader will certainly add to Coventry University Group’s understanding and building of further relations within the Sub-Saharan Africa region.”

Coventry University Group is focussed on creating a global reputation as one of the world’s leading education providers and has achieved success as a leading recruiter of international students. Increasingly, through partnerships and directly, the university group is delivering education internationally. Its network of international hubs will support this work, helping to develop, oversee and manage all of the university group’s activity in their region.