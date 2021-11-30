Does Online Dating Work? Advantages and Disadvantages

Online dating is a bit like football and politics, there are those who adore them, there are those who criticize them, but almost everyone has an opinion about them. According to the opinions of several users of this website, we are going to see what are the most important advantages and disadvantages of the contact pages to flirt.

Advantages of dating pages

Meeting people easier than on the street

Even being shy, it is difficult to join a dating site and not know anyone because if we do not dare to write to other users, it is likely that eventually someone will write to us. In addition, communicating in writing is much easier for the more reserved.

Filters to find the ideal partner

If you are clear about the type of people you like, a dating site is fantastic because it has different filters, both physical and non-physical characteristics, to find only profiles of people who meet the desired requirements.

Safe and without masks

Today, being able to flirt without a mask is already a great advantage and on dating sites it is possible. Beyond using it or not in privacy with the appointment with which we have arranged, when the difference is mainly perceived, it is at the time of meeting people, since, on a website, unlike in the long-suffering hospitality establishments, you do not need to wear a mask.

Without fixing

One of the things that users of both sexes stand out the most about dating sites is that to flirt you do not need to groom yourself and make yourself handsome. It is a job that you do only for the profile photo and of course also later if you get a date, but it is not necessary to do it for the mere fact of trying to meet someone.

Disadvantages of dating pages

Fake profiles

The main disadvantage of dating sites is fake profiles. Not because a user tries to deceive us regarding their physical characteristics or presumes what they are not, but because many of these profiles have been created by scammers who are only trying to obtain information about us to carry out their misdeeds.

Much physical information is lost

It is not just that a photo or video is not even remotely the same as seeing a person physically in the same place as you, but that the movements, the tone of voice, the looks, all of that is lost in the online dating sites.

You have to write

Many do not mind, but those who do not like having to write on a dating site have to go the extra mile. Although many websites have added the possibility of speaking by voice and even video calling, but online communications on this type of website are still mainly in writing.

Too many possibilities

One of the downsides of dating sites that it is less intuitive, but has been getting hype in the media lately. Having so many people to choose from makes us irrationally demanding and never satisfied with what we find. Let’s say you raise our expectations about what a couple should be, and then no one ever lives up to them.

In conclusion

Dating sites offer significant benefits, but it’s all a matter of taste. If you are looking for something easy and relatively fast, they are surely a good option because being a specific community of people interested in dating, everyone is open to trying to meet others.