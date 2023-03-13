There is no denying the fact that video streaming platforms have become game-changers in the entertainment industry. Yes, technology has completely changed how we consume entertainment, which is why many people have started to ditch cable TV subscriptions. According to Statista, the revenues of the video streaming industry are projected to reach 95.35 billion dollars in 2023.

Therefore, considering this steady rise in video-on-demand streaming platforms, dropping cable TV is the best thing you can do. A great video streaming platform can be your powerhouse for entertainment, and you can binge-watch your favorite shows anytime.

You can choose any video streaming platform that offers diverse content and value for money. Or, you can subscribe to some industry giants such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. All these platforms offer an extensive library of movies, TV shows, Live TV, and so much more.

But, if you want to know more about Hulu, this blog is especially for you. In this, we will discuss everything you need to know about Hulu. So, let’s get started!

Hulu TV

Hulu is not a new streaming platform. It has been around for more than a decade. The platform is owned by The Walt Disney Company and is a US-based video streaming service. According to Forbes, currently, there are 48 million subscribers to Hulu. Considering the figures and its popularity, it is safe to say that it is indeed one incredible streaming platform.

In addition, it offers two different subscription options to fit your budget needs with no hidden costs. If you choose the Hulu streaming plan, you will get a 30-day free trial plan, so you can try out the service before you start paying for it.

The two plans for Hulu streaming are as follows:

Hulu (Ad-supported plan): This plan costs just $7.99 per month, and you can access the entire streaming library.

Hulu (No Ad plan): This plan costs $14.99 per month, and you can watch all the shows without ads.

It is an excellent cable-cutting alternative as it offers an enormous library of over 2500 movies and hundreds of TV shows. The platform aims to create original content of its own so that the platform becomes more valuable. But to binge-watch the series, just ensure you have a steady internet connection, just like Windstream. You can visit its website for more information regarding its packages and plans. With a reliable and good internet connection in place, you can watch your favorite shows and movies anytime without any lag.

Hulu with Live TV

One great benefit of using Hulu is that it offers the option of Live TV, which gives you access to 85+ channels. With such rich options for entertainment, your entire family can enjoy exclusive series, hit movies, local news, and so much more. It does not come in a separate application and you have to download Hulu only, to use its live TV services.

The basic plan starts at $69.99 with ads and supports up to two devices. Moreover, you can also watch all the additional content of Disney+ and ESPN. While the other plan is for $82.99 per month but without ads. This tier comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can even record your favorite live show and watch your favorite shows anytime you want to. But no matter which package you opt for, you can watch content in HD at 1080 or 4K Ultra HD

One interesting feature of the platform is that it offers the option to download and watch content offline. And viewers can download up to 25 titles that support more than two devices. Therefore, everyone in the household can watch whatever they want to.

How Can I Get Started with Hulu + Live TV?

To get started with Hulu + Live TV, you need a subscription, a device, and, of course, a fast internet connection. Signing up for Hulu is easy and can be easily done from a mobile application. The platform currently supports the following devices.

Android devices

Chromecast

Samsung TV

Xbox 360

LG TV

Roku and Roku Stick

Fire TV

Mac devices

Nintendo Switch

Hulu + Live TV Channel List

If you choose Hulu, you will get access to some of the top channels, including news, sports, and local channels. Thus, you will not miss out on any news or sports events and even get your hands on the original Hulu TV shows. Some of the popular channels that you will get access to are listed below.

You can visit its website if you are looking for the complete channel list.

Available Add-Ons

Hulu also offers some premium add-ons to enhance your streaming experience. But for an extra monthly fee. Add-ons can be added or removed depending on your choices, so there is no long-term commitment, and you can cancel them anytime.

Unlimited Screens

HBO Max

SHOWTIME

STARZ

Entertainment add-ons

Espanol add-ons

Sports add-ons

Where is Hulu Available?

Hulu is currently available only in the United States, and it does not officially work with free VPNs or anonymizers. Sadly, it is not available in other countries and does not plan to launch the platform in other markets.

Wrapping It Up

We hope now you are convinced that you should subscribe to Hulu because it is an excellent option for people who are fed up with traditional cable connections. Without a doubt, it delivers one of the most impressive user experiences, so do not compromise on your entertainment at any cost. As with Hulu, you will get to record your favorite live shows for later, which can be stored for up to nine months.