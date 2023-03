The 2022 Rwanda Labour Survey shows that the number of professional/scientific/technical workers in Rwanda is 15,523 in a country of 13.4 million people. The field of water supply/sewage/waste management has 4,392 workers. The electricity/gas/steam/air conditioning supply is populated by 1,606 workers. This is catastrophic. What has General Paul Kagame been doing in the past three decades? Stay tuned.