Exploring the Delicacies and Economic Impact of Small Fish in the Great Lakes Region

In the heart of Africa’s Great Lakes region, two types of small fish have emerged as top delicacies, captivating the taste buds of many in Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These are the Isambaza, a silver fish from Lake Kivu, and the Indagara, dried sardines hailing from Lake Tanganyika.

The Isambaza, prized for its unique flavor, commands a price of between Rwf 3,500 to 4,500 per kilogram (approximately $3.5), varying with the seasons. Originating from the serene waters of Lake Kivu, these fish have become a staple in local cuisine, reflecting the rich aquatic biodiversity of the region.

In contrast, the Indagara, primarily produced in Burundi and distributed across eastern DRC and Rwanda, has carved out its niche in the market. Rwandan traders have a particular affinity for these fish, not only for their profitability but also for their culinary appeal. Consumers rave about the “good soup” quality of Indagara and their lack of sandy texture, making them a preferred choice over other varieties.

The economic landscape of this trade, however, has been tumultuous in recent years. The closure of Burundi’s border with Rwanda in 2016 sent shockwaves through the market. Before this diplomatic rift, Indagara was priced at Rwf 6,000-7,000 per kilogram ($6). The closure led to a dramatic spike, with prices soaring to over Rwf 12,000 ($10). Interestingly, even after the border reopened in June 2021, prices remained high, a testament to the disruption in supply chains that had occurred during the prolonged closure.