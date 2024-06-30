For several years, Rwanda has often been cited as a model of rapid economic development in Africa. However, behind this facade of progress lies a much darker reality. The Rwandan economy is largely controlled by a small group of people close to President Paul Kagame and the ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF). This situation creates a significant economic and social imbalance, exacerbating inequalities and stifling independent entrepreneurial initiatives.

The predominant role of Crystal Ventures Ltd (CVL) in the national economy perfectly illustrates this dynamic. CVL, a company founded and managed by the RPF, dominates almost all major markets in Rwanda. Created in 1995 under the name Tristar Investment Ltd, CVL has evolved into a giant conglomerate with interests in construction, agriculture, mining, and many other sectors.

Crystal Ventures Ltd is often presented by state media as a model of economic success. For example, the pro-government site Igihe.com describes it as “the second-largest employer after the state,” highlighting its 29 years of existence and more than 22,000 employees, most of whom are permanent workers. However, this positive image conceals economic and commercial practices that raise serious questions.

Dr. David Himbara, a former economic adviser to Kagame and now a critic of the regime, describes Rwanda’s economic growth as an “economic mirage,” noting that CVL and its subsidiaries largely survive on massive foreign loans. Among these subsidiaries, Real Contractors and NPD Ltd are particularly notable. Real Contractors participated in the construction of the new Amahoro Stadium, while NPD Ltd, specializing in road infrastructure, regularly receives large-scale public contracts.

Moreover, CVL is involved in illegal mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), adding an international dimension to its economic influence. This involvement has been denounced by several international organizations and highlights the murky links between CVL’s economic activities and regional conflicts.

The rise of CVL would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the RPF. Indeed, it is difficult to distinguish the interests of the Rwandan state from those of CVL and the RPF. Important decisions within the RPF are no longer discussed by party members but are directly imposed by Kagame and his inner circle. This creates a concentration of power and wealth that harms democracy and economic fairness.

Examples of favoritism and nepotism are numerous. For instance, East African Granite Industries, another CVL subsidiary, is involved in granite production, a sector where it enjoys full government support. Similarly, Inyange Industries, known for its dairy products and juices, is another pillar of the CVL empire, dominating the local market with little competition.

CVL’s dominance also extends to the private security sector. ISCO, a CVL subsidiary, is the only private security company authorized to possess firearms, a privilege that gives it a significant advantage over its competitors. This situation raises questions about the fairness and transparency of business practices in Rwanda.

Despite these criticisms, CVL officials, like its current CEO, Dr. Jack Kayonga, vigorously defend the company. They argue that CVL plays a crucial role in Rwanda’s economic development, notably by creating jobs and supporting small agricultural producers. For example, Inyange Industries now processes up to 800,000 liters of milk per day, providing a stable source of income for many Rwandan farmers.

However, this positive contribution should not overshadow the questionable practices and glaring inequalities they engender. Rwanda’s current economic model, centered around CVL and the RPF, benefits only a minority, leaving the majority of the population on the sidelines. Rwandan small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to compete with CVL’s omnipresence, which stifles innovation and economic diversification.

Moreover, the excessive centralization of wealth and economic opportunities strengthens Kagame’s regime, limiting spaces for dissent and democratic expression. The rigid control exercised by the RPF over the national economy is accompanied by severe repression of dissenting voices, silencing those who dare to criticize the status quo.

Although CVL and Kagame’s regime have managed to project an image of prosperity and economic stability, the reality is much more complex and worrying. The Rwandan economy remains marked by an extreme concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a small group of individuals close to the regime. This situation is not only unjust but also unsustainable in the long term. For Rwanda to truly prosper, it is essential to promote greater transparency, encourage fair competition, and ensure a more equitable distribution of economic resources. The path to a truly inclusive and democratic Rwandan economy remains long and fraught with challenges, but it is crucial for the country’s future.