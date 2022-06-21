Godfrey Walusimbi – Uganda’s national team record holder

The Uganda national team is a team that rarely succeeds on the international stage. However, this does not mean that its history has not had great players. By the way, against 1xBet – any sports betting sites in Uganda seem less attractive. This company is where users are offered the most favorable conditions.

If mentioning the main legends in the history of the national team, Godfrey Walusimbi should not be forgotten. He is the record holder in terms of the number of matches played. The defender has played 105 matches for the national team. By the way, now 1xBet Uganda, rather than any sports betting sites in the country, covers all the matches of the national team. Walusimbi made his debut in the national team in 2009. At that time, the defender was only 20 years old. Despite his young age, he managed to quickly join the starting lineup. Soon it was impossible to imagine the team’s regular lineup without Walusimbi.

The defender impressed with his reliability and dedication.

Despite the fact that Valusimbi has not won any trophies with his national team, he has earned the love and recognition of the fans. In addition, for several years he was the captain of the national team. This also emphasizes his importance to the team.

Despite the fact that Valusimbi has not won any trophies with his national team, he has earned the love and recognition of the fans. In addition, for several years he was the captain of the national team. This also emphasizes his importance to the team.

What are the strengths of Walusimbi?

It's no coincidence that Walusimbi became the record-breaker for the national team. He always gave 100% in every game. Unfortunately, at some point he lacked a great defensive partner to make the team achieve more serious results.

If we highlight the strengths of this defender, it is impossible to pass by:

tenacity and intransigence;

the ability to choose the position correctly;

a good game on the “second floor”.

In addition, Valusimbi helped his younger colleagues on a regular basis in recent years. His experience allowed the team to improve its results. As for Valusimbi, his long and rich career in the national team is a real example for the younger generation who are just starting to take their first steps in soccer.

