How to download the Parimatch app on iOS

The Parimatch application for iOS is available in the official Apple market – the App Store. In the search field, you must enter the Russian or English version of the bookmaker’s name and install the desired utility.

If the client does not want to search for the application in the store on his own or for some reason cannot find it, you can use the official website of the company. To do this, just open the site menu and click on the “Download for iOS” button. You will be automatically redirected to the application page in the store. Immediately after the successful completion of the installation, the program shortcut will be added to the desktop.Note that the Parimatch ios application is only compatible with iOS versions 10.0 or higher.

Functionality

Mobile applications from Parimatch support almost all the functions of the full version of the bookmaker’s website. They allow you to absolutely painlessly refuse to use the desktop version.With the help of mobile utilities, you can, among other things, replenish the balance or withdraw funds. There is also access to the archive of monetary transactions and the history of rates. The only negative is the lack of a section with the results of matches that have already ended.

It is worth noting the very convenient navigation in applications. The user in a few clicks can be in the right place. The speed of work and at all pleasantly surprises. Odds here are updated literally instantly. This happens significantly faster than in the desktop or mobile versions of the site.

FAQ

Is it possible to download and install the application on Android from Parimatch.com?

Yes, the official website of the company provides a reliable installation file. It can be freely installed on your mobile phone.

What version of iOS is required to install the Parimatch app?

The app requires iOS 10.0 or higher to function.