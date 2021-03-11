Invest Where it Counts: In Yourself

From 401ks to IRAs, you’ll find that there are plenty of pathways to financial success. However, before you can start stacking up your cash, you’re going to need a solid foundation. To ensure the best possible results when investing and improving your monetary status, you first must invest in yourself. Here, we’ll take a look at four of the best investments to make for personal growth. That way, when it’s time to make money moves or take any other big leaps in life, you’ll be adequately prepared.

Foster a Love of Learning

The first thing that you can do to invest in yourself is to foster a love of learning. After all, learning and earning go hand in hand. Your mind is one of the greatest assets that you’ll ever possess and when you decide to invest in your mental growth, you’ll inherently increase your income earning potential. Reading is a great way to learn. Try to find three authors that you love and read all of their works. Reading activates both hemispheres of your brain and can help you retain information more easily. If you can’t get into reading as a hobby, consider switching to educational television programs. Documentaries are a fantastic way to gather new information. Finally, consider downloading learning applications that can help you exercise your brain.

Get Your Master’s in Business Administration (MBA)

Earning a master’s degree in business administration is a wise move no matter how you slice it. Having your MBA can help you further your career and opens up all kinds of new doors. From starting your own business to climbing up the corporate ladder, an MBA is a powerful tool to have in your arsenal. You’ll be more likely to receive promotions at the job you already hold. Not to mention, numerous employers require you to have an MBA to be eligible for those high-paying leadership and upper management positions. While getting your master’s in business isn’t the cheapest way to invest in yourself, there are ways to save money on schooling. If you’re going to college and need help with financing, you can take out a student loan from a private lender. You can shop around for a low-interest rate and can even apply with a cosigner that can help you qualify for a lower interest rate. You can also ask about discounts and sign up for autopay.

Get Certified in New Areas

There are many skilled trade classes that you can take for nominal fees. These classes will then allow you to qualify for new trade skill certifications. Having a few of these certifications and licenses in your arsenal is always a good idea. For instance, CDL classes can allow you to drive commercial vehicles. Or, CPR and first aid classes help you care for others. Language classes are also great. These classes can teach you to speak a new language, help you communicate better, and build your overall social skills. Generally, seeking higher education can help you make more money in any given career field. You’ll also be able to expand your knowledge base in ways that will directly apply to your daily life. This can lead to better career opportunities, job security, and more.