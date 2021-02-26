Johnston Busingye admits Rwanda did pay for the plane that transported Rusesabagina to Kigali!

In a special edition of UpFront, we ask Rwanda’s justice minister about the circumstances surrounding government critic Paul Rusesabagina’s sudden appearance in Kigali, after years of living in exile.

Human rights organisations, members of the United States Congress and the European Parliament have described Rusesabagina’s rendition to Rwanda as illegal under international law.

Johnston Busingye admits Rwanda did pay for the plane that transported Rusesabagina to the capital and defends the right of prison authorities to monitor the correspondence between the political dissident and his legal counsel. The Rwandan government has charged Rusesabagina with “terrorism-related offences”.

IS RWANDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL AN IMPOSTOR IN LEGAL PRACTICE?

Rwanda’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice – Johnson Busingye – did not complete his legal education and never practiced law anywhere.

Kagame’s Attorney General studied his first law degree in Uganda. While a student in Makerere University, Rwanda’s ” Attorney General” was a resident of Livingstone.

A person is said to have completed legal education in Uganda if he/she: ( a) did his law degree from an accredited law school and ( b) successfully completed a legal practice diploma from Law Development Center, ( LDC). People with ” C” degree or PASS are considered failures; they do not qualify for the legal practice diploma in LDC. Rwanda’s Attorney General did not do a higher degree to make up for his ” C” /Pass/” gentleman’s degree”!

Although Rwanda’s Attorney General did his law degree from an accredited law school, Makerere University, Johnson Busingye got a ” C” /PASS degree. Therefore, he did not qualify for LDC legal practice course. Consequently, he did not complete his legal education.

After the 1994 war in Rwanda, Johnston Busingye crossed over to Rwanda where he presented himself as a legal expert. A combination of nepotism and lack of qualified personnel to work for the government of Rwanda contributed to Johnson Busingye’s ” success” as an impostor in Rwanda’s public service.

As an impostor “legal expert”, Johnson Busingye occupied different positions in Kagame’s junta; he later became a “Judge”. Johnson Busing he was promoted to Attorney General and Minister of Justice. A person who got a PASS degree and never completed legal education, became the model and/or symbol of legal education and practice in Rwanda.

Upon his appointment as Attorney General, Mr.Johnson Busingye allegedly ordered Rwanda’s Bar Association to prepare for his swearing in as an advocate by right; because he had to lead a group of lawyers to argue government cases at the East African Court in Arusha.

Dr Charles KAMBANDA