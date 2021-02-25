WHO IS THE AUTHOR OF LUCA ATTANASIO’S DEATH?

By Arnold Gakuba

The Ambassador of Italy in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mr. Luca Attanasio, aged 43, was assassinated on the morning of February 22, 2021. It is surprising that, for four days, there was no trace of the person responsible for this assassination of a high personality from a country like Italy. The ’The Rwandan’ has taken a critical look at what is being said about this assassination to pave the way.

According to several sources and taking into account three important things: the controversy between the authorities in Kinshasa, the position of Kigali on this assassination and the current diplomatic relations between Kinshasa and Kigali. Just three hours after the death of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, a statement from Kinshasa accused the FDRL of being behind the act, but the latter denied this responsibility. In a period of less than 24 hours, the Kigali government also declared that the Italian ambassador was killed by the FDRL. This coincidence of assertion on the death of the Italian ambassador to DRC – Kinshasa-Kigali- shows that both sides hold a truth about the death of this diplomat.

Some journalists from Kigali in their commentary on the death of Luca Attanasio, while supporting the dictatorial and murderous regime of Paul Kagame, mocked the deceased Mr. Luca Attanasio for having gone to the region where he died without the informing Kinshasa authorities. It is therefore apparent that Kigali is behind the death of the Italian ambassador to the DRC. It should be noted that the dictator Paul Kagame and these troops have not stopped disrupting security in the region, especially the eastern part of the DRC.

The assassination of Luca Attansio is said to be a coup that Kigali planned as part of showing the international community that it has a threat eastern DRC. The reality is that Paul Kagame wants to hide the international community from his incognito and illegal presence in the DRC for his mainly economic and political interest.