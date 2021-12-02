Kagame And Burundian Head of State General Évariste Ndayishimiye Are Becoming Best Friends

By David Himbara

On July 1, 2021, General Paul Kagame sent his prime minister to Burundi to mark the country’s Indepe n dence Day.

This was the first high-level visit between Rwanda and Burundi since the then-President Pierre Nkurunziza was nearly overthrown in 2015.

Kagame welcomed the coup-makers with open arms after the coup d’état failed. Fast forward to the new Burundian head of state General Evariste Ndayishimeye who says that it is time for Burundi and Rwanda “to leave the past behind and open a new chapter.”

In a new sign of friendship, Ndayishimeye’s wife, Mrs Angeline Ndayishimiye sent her envoy to Rwanda to congratulate General Kagame’s wife, Mrs Jeannette Nyiramongi, on the 20th anniversary of Nyiramongi’s Imbuto Foundation.

Mrs Ndayishimiye twitted to Mrs Nyiramongi Kagame: “I address my sincere congratulations to my Sister First Lady of #Rwanda SE Jeannette #Kagame for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Foundation @Imbuto that she chairs. The achievements made during these 20 years in favour of the population are salutary.”

Kagame and Ndayishimiye are becoming best friends.