Rwanda Has Suspended Flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe due to New Coronavirus Variant

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has closed off Rwanda to flights from five African countries due to a new corona v irus variant.

The countries blocked are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Arrivals in Rwanda from these six African countries must quarantine in a hotel for 7 days at their own cost.

The suspension was announced after the extraordinary cabinet meeting chaired by General Kagame on November 28, 2021 .

One must ask: how many people from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe travel to Rwanda?

What would they be doing in Rwanda?

Kagame just pulled another stunt to gain global attention.