By David Himbara

Kagame Boasted In 2016 this Week that Rwanda Is Not Only a Top Economic Performer in Africa but Globally. Fast Forward To the Present – Rwanda Is Categorized as One of 25 Poorest and Most Vulnerable Countries in the World.

The Internet never forgets. This week, back on February 26, 2016, General Paul Kagame described Rwanda in a lecture at Harvard University as “a top performer, not only in Africa, but globally, on various objective measures of growth, business climate, health, education, crime, anti-corruption, women’s empowerment, trust in public institutions, not to mention perceptions of personal well-being and freedom.” Fast forward to the present.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) groups Rwanda with the following 25 countries that receive grants to cover their IMF debt obligations because they are “poorest and most vulnerable members:” Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DR Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.

Stay tuned.