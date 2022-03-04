By David Himbara

Kagame Did the Right Thing For Once – He Supported the UN General Assembly Vote that Overwhelmingly Condemned Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Let us give credit where due – General Paul Kagame did the right thing for once.

Rwanda’s vote at the United Nations General Assembly on March 2, 2022, was one of the 141 votes out of the Assembly’s 193 members that overwhelmingly reprimanded Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The General Assembly also demanded that Russia stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.

Congratulations to the Rwandan strongman for joining the nations determined to diplomatically isolate Russia for its barbaric invasion of Ukraine🇺🇦.

Stay tuned!