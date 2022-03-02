What is the Difference Between Gambling and Gaming?

You’ve heard both terms mentioned before, sometimes in one sentence while most times on separate occasions. Recently, gambling and gaming have been used interchangeably, primarily through the emergence of going into a Casino House Live.

Dozens to hundreds of platforms, like the 18clubsg, have gamified gambling with new-age technology and an increasing trend among people that prefer the stimulation and convenience brought on by gamification.

Gamification of Gambling

Before we go into the specifics of the differences between gaming and gambling, it’s crucial to delve into how gaming has entered the gambling industry. As technology has continued to advance and more prefer convenience and accessibility over in-person clubs or casinos, providers need to adapt to the times.

Now, you’ll be able to find apps, websites, and online games that cater to gambling. The colors are more vibrant, filled with fantasy characters, storylines, and various actions to make. The gambling principles remain the same within the games, but to the players, it’s like another pastime to do during a commute or in between work breaks.

Others have then used the term “gaming” to interchange with gambling because of the simple act of playing with your devices in a more vivid setting that feels different from in-person casinos. So it’s become a game, but a game that you can play with money.

Is gaming gambling?

While gambling can be gaming, gaming isn’t gambling. As stated above, gambling can be turned into a game by changing its interface. However, there is a clear difference between gaming and gambling at its core.

Gaming

Gaming is through skill, knowledge beforehand, muscle memory, and problem-solving abilities. Gambling, in contrast, is about the luck of the draw.

Take playing a round of Valorant, Uncharted, or Angry Birds, for example. These are all titles of different genres in gaming, but they all require specific abilities to complete. For instance, Valorant requires timing, strategy, and quick muscle memory. Uncharted is a story-driven adventure game that tasks players to solve puzzles and quickly react to certain events. At the same time, Angry Birds is a problem-solving mobile game.

They are video games, online games, mobile games that do not rely on luck to win. Instead, they require everything else but fate and chance to complete their games.

Gambling

Gambling relies a lot, if not all, on luck. Card games with a dealer will require patience and a good amount of chance to win.

While some games use your skills to bluff, most of the hands you draw will be based on how lucky you are for the day. Slot machines, for example, are all about taking a chance in getting a combination that will get you money.

Unlike video games, however, gambling gets you tangible rewards. It’s high stakes for high prizes in real-life cash. The gain from taking a little chance can be significant. Video games do not have tangible rewards or real-life opportunities.

Gambling becomes a game in the way it is presented, whether visually or through the action, but when it relies on real-life money and chance, it’s still considered gambling.