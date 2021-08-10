Kagame dropped the Covid19 testing fee to US$5. Only 8 percent of the 12.9 million Rwandans earn more than US$5.50 a day.

By David Himbara

RWF5,000 translates into US$5. This is simply too high and too prohibitive for a poor country like Rwanda. With an average family size of 4.5 people, a Rwandan household must come up with US$22.5 for Covid19 testing. Somebody should remind Kagame how poor Rwanda is. Rwanda’s poverty headcount ratio at $5.50 a day is 92 percent. Put differently, only 8 percent of Rwandans are not poor, per the international poverty line which defines poverty as the percentage of the population living on less than of US$5.50 a day. Evidently, Kagame does not know the country he rules with an iron fist. Stay tuned.