The Positive Vibe Of Versatile And Inspiring Pixie Cut

All the major life changes start with a haircut. Haven’t you noticed that yet? If you are willing to initiate the life-changing shift, then you must consider cutting the locks off. At least partially. However, before you do that, you need to settle with an idea as to which route to take.

According to LoveHairstyles, a pixie cut is one of the primary looks that those seeking changes pick. Nevertheless, the style is so versatile and complex that you should consider a number of factors before dedicating yourself to it. Care to learn the crucial details? Read on!

Main Types of Pixie Cut to Consider

Even though the list of pixies is almost never-ending, there are 5 primary types that can point you in the right direction.

Extended Pixie

If you think that anything that concerns a pixie is about dramatic length reduction, then you haven’t heard about trending long pixie. According to LoveHairStyles, the main aim of the style is to help you explore the perks and benefits that the haircut offers. Starting the longest, you can put up with is always a great idea.

Short Pixie

In case you are tired of working with the length, and you need something stylish but low-maintenance, the variation is the one to attract attention. One-inch long tresses will ensure that you can as much roll out of bed and get straight to business.

Layered Pixie

The combo of different layers is something you need to experiment with different styling, and such a pixie will ensure that you have all the means at hand. Besides, the pixie type is aimed at enhanced volume implementation or reduction depending upon your hair texture.

Pixie With an Undercut

Those of you who are interested in some edgier and more daring styles will come to like the style with an undercut. The difference in lengths is programmed to bring your features and uniqueness of style to the front.

Asymmetrical Pixie

In case you can’t decide whether short or long you are willing to go, the asymmetric pixie will bring a great compromise to the scene. One side that is longer and the other – shorter will blend in seamlessly, creating a perfect hairstyle.

Vital Factors to Keep in Mind Before Finalizing the Decision

No matter the incredible pool of pixie cuts, there are some essential points to think about before taking the final step.

Don’t Go Too Short

Despite how well the cut may look on you, you may still dislike the result. To make sure that you don’t have to put up with the new look longer than necessary, it’s advised to start as long as possible. Then, you can cut the length as you grow to like the style.

Consider the Maintenance

You will be surprised at how fast shortcuts seem to grow out. On the one hand, you can put that to use and switch the styles within the shortest period. On the other – regular visits to the salon for trim are a mild inconvenience to agree upon.

Embrace the Styling

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that styling short and long hair will differ. Yet, it may be a little daunting to embrace the new styling techniques. Yet, after some time you will love it, that is for sure!

Cut On the Washing

Washing shorter locks is a lot easier than you may be used to. The same goes for blow-drying. However, that is not an inconvenience, rather the perk of getting a pixie.

Love Your Features

Whether you like it or not, a pixie haircut is most likely to bring all your distinctive features to the front. While it may seem a little frightening as you don’t recognize your face from the first look in the mirror, in the long turn, it’ll change for the better!

One Does Not Fit All

There is a reason why there are so many pixie types available. Depending upon your face shape, you should be ready to pick the one that compliments it best. Copying the look of your favorite star isn’t always the best route to take. Consulting a skilled hairdresser will turn out to be a lot more helpful.