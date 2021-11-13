Kagame Failed to Deliver the Appropriate Speech for Teta Rwigema’s Wedding – Here It Is

By David Himbara

Ladies and gentlemen, we are witnessing Teta’s and Marvin’s wedding which is also an opportunity to appreciate Teta’s father, my departed comrade Fred Gisa Rwigema. Fred’s achievements include giving us Teta, an accomplished young lady ready to become a homemaker.

Fred, we will never forget your leadership both in our temporary home, Uganda, and in preparing for Rwanda’s liberation. You were a founding member of Uganda’s National Resistance Movement and the founding father of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF).

Dear Fred, sadly, your death remains shrouded in mystery 31 years on. Some even maintain that you were murdered by elements within RPF. This explains why Rwigema Junior is not attending his sister’s wedding today.

He fears that those who took his father’s life pose danger to him, so he lives in exile. I categorically reassure Gisa Junior that my Government and I pose no danger to his life. I encourage him to return to his country that his father help to liberate.

Now, Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you the bride and groom. Wishing them all the health, wealth and happiness in the world.