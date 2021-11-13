Kagame’s Fall from America’s Favourite Strongman Continues – US Secretary of State’s Visit to Africa Does Not Include Rwanda

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame used to be America’s favourite strongman since Bill Clinton’s presidency in 1993 – 2001.

Kagame fell from grace during the Donald Trump days and hit rock bottom in Joe Biden Administration.

The latest sign is the African visit by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken scheduled for November 15–20, 2021.

The purpose of the visit is to advance U.S.-Africa shared global priorities , including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, combatting the climate crisis, advancing peace and security, and revitalizing democracy.