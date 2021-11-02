Kagame Failed to Meet US President Biden at G20 Rome Summit

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame was American favourite dictator during the presidency of Bill Clinton, George W B ush, and Barack Obama. Donald Trump ended the Kagame-America bromance. Trump expelled Rwanda from tariff-free African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). President Joe Biden is continuing to isolate Kagame. Biden refused to meet Kagame at the G20 Summit in Rome on 30–31 October 2021. Joe Biden has avoided Kagame since becoming the US President on January 20, 2021. Biden did not invite Kagame for the April 22–23, 2021 virtual Leaders Summit on Climate. From Africa, Biden invited Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, DRC’s Félix Tshisekedi, and Gabon’s Ali Bongo. And on October 14, 2021, Biden hosted his Kenyan counterpart at the Whitehouse in Washington, Uhuru Kenyatta. Meanwhile, Kagame who used to visit the US at least a dozen times a year has not been to America for 2 years. He last visited the US on September 24, 2019, for the 74th United Nations General Assembly. Kagame is no longer the American favourite dictator. Stay tuned