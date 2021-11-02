Kagame Should Remove the Lies He Has Told the Internet About his Education

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame and his sycophants have flooded the internet with all kinds of stories about his education. Their accounts wildly exaggerate Kagame’s educational achievements. When Kagame gave a lecture at the United Nations University , he had his hosts introduce him as follows: Kagame “holds a diploma in Professional Management and Business Studies from the Open University of London (UK).” Similarly, Kagame’s own newspaper T he New Times announced that “Kagame holds a diploma in Professional Management and Business Studies from the Open University of London, UK.” Meanwhile, the E ncyclopaedia Britannica s ays that Kagame “studied at Makerere University in Kampala” in Uganda. Kagame dropped out of high school and has been fighting ever since 1979 – in Uganda, Rwanda, DR Congo, Central African Republic, and now in Mozambique. Put another way, Kagame has been fighting nonstop for 42 years. He should be proud of his warmongering history and stop making up stories about post-secondary school education. Stay tuned.