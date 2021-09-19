Kagame Government Addicted to Fraud – Rwanda Caught Red-handed Fielding Brazilian Players in the African Nations Volleyball Championship

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame built the Kigali Basketball Arena at a cost US$80 million as part of the US$1.5 billion spent on infrastructure to attract Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism. Kigali Basketball Arena is now the scene of fraud happening under the watchful eye of the Rwandan strongman. He has been attending the ongoing African Nations Volleyball Championship hosted by the Rwanda Volleyball Federation and Rwanda’s Ministry of Sports.

With Kagame looking on, it turned that the Rwandan team was fielding four players with unusual names – Aline Siqueira, Apolinario Caroline Taiana, Mariana Da Silva and Moreira Bianca Gomes. They are all Brazilians. Both Rwanda Volleyball Federation and the National Team have been suspended from the African Nations Volleyball Championship. Kagame’s Rwanda is synonymous with fraud. Will Kagame continue to watch the games? Stay tuned.