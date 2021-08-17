Kagame is giving more cash to the English Football Club, Arsenal, to wear a Rwanda logo on their shirt sleeves.

The Rwandan Strongman is flush with money from his latest acquisition of US$620 million debt.

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame loves the English Football Club, Arsenal. He describes himself as Arsenal diehard fan who is sick and tired of their poor performance. He has been paying them US$41 million a year to wear on shirt sleeves “Visit Rwanda” since 2018. The Rwandan strongman has renewed his Arsenal sponsorship for four more years.

General Paul Kagame recently denounced Arsenal after the English Football Club lost 2–0 to Brentford. The Rwandan strongman who is a diehard supporter of Arsenal lectured the football club that “We must not excuse or accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win.” Kagame made it clear that he is tired of Arsenal’s poor performance: “It’s been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups and downs – more downs until this point.”

Days after his lecture to Arsenal, Kagame is once again giving serious cash to the football club to wear “Visit Rwanda” on their shirt sleeves. Back in 2018, Kagame gave Arsenal a three-year sponsorship deal of £30 million or US$41 million a year to wear “Visit Rwanda.” Now, Kagame has given Arsenal a new four-year deal £10million or US$13.8 million a year from 2021 to 2025, according to Football.London. Kagame is now flush with cash, having recently raised US$620 million for paying off older loans and financing “priority projects.” To him, Arsenal is, of course, a priority project. Stay tuned.