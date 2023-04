“We continued to push each other;

Knowing that he HAD to come home;

We met;

We talked;

We supported each other;

We planned;

We wrote;

We advocated;

We reached out;

We spoke;

We pushed and cajoled;

We did not tell ourselves “no;”

When others told us “no” we kept pushing;

MANY friends and organizations kept us afloat;

And gave us energy.”

Poem by Professor Brian Endless