Kagame Received a US$3.6 Million Contribution from the European Union to Build a Vaccine-Manufacturing Factory

By David Himbara

Vaccine plant

General Paul Kagame and his vaccine-manufacturing dream are in the news headlines. The European Delegation in Rwanda indicated that it is committed to supporting Kagame’s ambitions to manufacture vaccines. The EU through its ambassador to Rwanda, Nicola Bellomo, announced that it has contributed Rwf3.6 billion or US$3.6 million to Kagame’s vaccine-manufacturing plant. Kagame has a long way to go. The cost for a vaccine-manufacturing facility ranges between US$70 million and US$344 million depending on the capacity and future expansion plans. Stay tuned.