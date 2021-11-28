Kagame Thought His Show Trial of Rusesabagina Ended the Matter. Then, Rusesabagina Took the Case to the East African Court of Justice

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame and his former justice minister Johnston Busingye famously boasted of having engaged in extraordinary rendition and kidnapping of Paul Rusesabagina, a Belgian national and a permanent resident of the United States.

After kidnapping Rusesabagina, the Kagame regime threw him into prison and sentenced him to 25 years after a show trial.

Kagame thought the chapter was closed – not so. Rusesabagina took Kagame to the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

Kagame now stands accused at the EACJ of “extraordinary rendition from the United Arab Emirates to Rwanda, arbitrary detention of the Applicant, and unfair trial breached the Applicant’s fundamental rights under Articles 6(d) and 7(2) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.”

The case was filed on December 18, 2021, and the first hearing was due on November 26, 2021.

I promise you one thing – the EACJ is not Kagame’s Kangaroo Court with rigged outcomes. Rusesabagina will get a fair hearing.

Stay tuned.