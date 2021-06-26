Home News Great lakes Kagame visits GomaNewsGreat lakesKagame visits Goma June 26, 2021 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter President Kagame has just been received at La Corniche One Stop Border Post by President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo before proceeding to a tour of Goma City to assess damages resulting from the recent Nyiragongo eruption.— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) June 26, 2021President Kagame and President Tshisekedi have completed their tour of Goma City and are now holding bilateral talks with delegations from both countries. The Heads of State will then conclude the working visit with a press conference live on https://t.co/6hsEAnyXV0 pic.twitter.com/KCYy822Izr— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) June 26, 2021President Kagame: I am thankful to President Tshisekedi for providing this opportunity for me & my delegation, and the Rwandans to be able to be here, to express our solidarity & a sense of strong partnership that exists between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/fHHGtIfJE3— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) June 26, 2021 President Kagame has now concluded his working visit to DRC and is bidding farewell to President Tshisekedi at La Corniche One Stop Border Post. Follow live at: https://t.co/3sziZB9K2F— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) June 26, 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPresident Kagame welcomes DRC President Félix Tshisekedi who is on a working visit to Rwanda.Kagame’s Last Friend in the Great Lakes Region Jumped Ship: DRC’s Tshisekedi has Decamped and Joined Uganda to Build Roads for Promoting TradeThe notion of collateral victims according to Rwandan authoritiesLEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply FOLLOW US0FansLike3,823FollowersFollow44,435SubscribersSubscribeRECENT POSTSKagame visits GomaJune 26, 2021Rwanda or an unlivable country: regulation; prosecutions and threatsJune 26, 2021The Journey of a Persecuted Bereaved Family – When will justice be served?June 26, 2021Justice is Unfinished Business in RwandaJune 25, 2021Kagame’s Grand Plan to Exploit the Mozambique War Fell ApartJune 25, 2021Kagame is Tired – Embarrassing Interview with Qatar Economic Forum about mNRA Technology and Covid19 VaccineJune 25, 2021Kagame says he will go into Eurobond bond debt to build a vaccine plant.June 25, 2021Kagame boasted that Rwanda will soon become a hub for producing Covid19 vaccine.June 25, 2021President Kagame welcomes DRC President Félix Tshisekedi who is on a working visit to Rwanda.June 25, 2021How Does Surrogacy Work in Ohio and Learn Myths About itJune 25, 2021 CARTOONThe new image of FrancophonieOctober 15, 2018The New Rwandan Penal CodeOctober 1, 2018The ambiguous release of Victoire Ingabire UmuhozaSeptember 21, 2018Is Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza really Free?September 21, 2018When Kagame will visit Rwanda?June 15, 2018James Musoni’s passport confiscated by presidential guardMarch 19, 2018Genocide: A Terror and repression weapon in the hands of KagameFebruary 23, 2018The Kagame Phantom RailwaysJanuary 17, 2018Rwanda: Will Sarkozy take the place of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair?January 17, 2018It has been an open secret in Zimbabwe for many years that Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as president.November 23, 2017Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to Rwanda.November 22, 2017Kagame feels that he should be elevated to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Ghandi’s status.November 12, 2017I stopped listening to Criminal Kagame’s speeches a long time agoOctober 31, 2017The junta regime is at the cross roads, the country is facing its worst financial crisis in post genocide era.October 21, 2017Kagame – the ruler hires the jet from criminal Kagame the businessmanOctober 21, 2017Is it Diane Shima Rwigara and her family on trial or Kagame and his Courts are on trial?October 19, 2017Has Kagame become a victim of his relationship with the Clintons?October 18, 2017The Union Trade Centre SagaOctober 16, 2017Adeline Rwigara’s Holy Bible has been confiscated!October 14, 2017Ange Kagame In the steps of her father?October 9, 2017