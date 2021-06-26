Karasira case: a political based trial

By The Rwandan Lawyer

Introduction

Karasira Aimable is now hospitalized at the Nyarugenge Hospital located at Nyamirambo near the headquarters of the Nyarugenge intermediate court allegedly suffering from covid-19 as a disease factor of all violations of fundamental rights. His counsel Me Dr Kayitana Evode recently stated that his health conditions are catastrophic that he may eventually decease if urgent measures including immediate release are not taken. To whom profits this hospitalisation? The lines below discuss the ins and outs underlying this exceptional health state where Karasira Aimable is now found.

1.Facts

The investigative body further says that it will not interfere with anyone’s right to free speech and expression but no one should use those rights in violation of other laws and with the purpose of destabilizing the country.

The controversial former academic was arrested after appearing in a series of Youtube interviews on his channel, interviewed by Agnes Nkusi Uwimana, during which he made outrageous remarks on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Among other things, he said there was no planning of the Genocide, that before Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) attacked on October 1, 1990, Rwandans had peacefully co-existed, disregarding the fact that many Tutsis had been driven out of the country, into exile.

RIB further clarified that it detained Karasira, 40, after investigating a series of talk shows in which he made the comments that tantamount to breaking the law, not because of a petition that was launched calling for his arrest.

According to Article 5 on the law no.59/2018 of 22/8/2018 on the crime of genocide ideology and related crimes, anyone found guilty genocide denial by stating or indicating that the genocide was not planned; commits an offence.

Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years and not more than 7 years, with a fine of not less than Rwf 500,000 and not more than Rwf 1,000,000.

The same law in Article 7 stipulates that any person who deliberately and in public attempts to justify or legitimize Genocide commits a crime and upon conviction is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years and not more than 7 years, with a fine of not less than Rwf 500,000 and not more than Rwf 1,000,000.

Article 164 on the crime of instigating divisions states that a person who makes use of speech, writing, or any other act which divide people or may set them against each other or cause civil unrest on the basis of discrimination, commits an offence.

A person found guilty of inciting divisions is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years but not more than 7 years and a fine of not less than Rwf 500,000 but not more than Rwf 1,000,000.

2.Analysis

The adjudication of the accused does not profit to the regime which would like to put an end to the aftermath of his journalistic activities, which have recently embarrassed them. So he will have to use the opportunities that present themselves to eliminate him once and for all.

2.1.Favorable factors

Three factors could push the Rwandan state to surreptitiously murder the patient.

First, the patient is a survivor of the genocide and he is disturbing the regime wanting to incite his surviving brothers and sisters to become disillusioned; to dare to attack the RPF head-on and no longer consider it as a liberator but as a vulgar criminal who profited of their misfortune to take power and moreover having contributed to it as stated by Deo Mushaidi in the book co-authored with Dr. Charles Onana and the reason why it is locked for life.

Second, releasing him will allow him to intoxicate the Rwandans because he blames the RPF who killed his parents despite they were Tutsi and the crime attributed to the Hutu alone risks being reduced in favor of the double genocide and the marketing of the genocide which the regime survived in a budget would wane more and more at the level of donors.

Third, to condemn him through a bogus trial that does not respect the rules of a fair trial would serve to muzzle him and stop the pressure that was beginning to be felt in the surviving communities and at the international level in the sense that it constitutes proof living crime attributable to RPF forces during the war qualified as war crimes and this affects the regime where it hurts.

2.2.Implementation of the French maxim «l’occasion fait le larron

The “larron” is a thief, a robber. When given the opportunity to commit theft or worse, he does.

Although this character remains dishonest by definition, this French expression removes its negative aspect. It tends more to justify opportunism or non-premeditation, a way or outright an art of taking advantage of circumstances.

This French expression therefore makes him a rather excusable and enviable being because lucky. Indeed he knew how to take advantage of the opportunity offered to him. As a result, it is no longer possible to pass a value judgment on the acts of this thief and even if the qualifier of ugly hovers around this expression, it would be stronger in another similar French expression such as “to get along like two thieves in fair “where the disavowal is more pronounced.

In a nutshell, the criminal has longtime lacked opportunities to carry out his crime on the person of his detractor who is Karasira Aimable because the legal proceedings would keep him alive and would not definitively resolve the matter better than his disappearance from the face of this earth.

2.3.Feasibility of the crime

The state of health of the suspect Karasira is a good opportunity for his doctors to officially worsen his situation and therefore isolate him to block access to his friends and close relatives and thus administer deadly substances to him and the case will be concluded without a trace because as everyone knows when you are seriously ill, doctors do what they can but beyond their means the patient dies, this is only normal.

this would not surprise anyone all the more since the RPF has infiltrated all the sectors including the medical field affecting the doctors already trained in intelligence and in the criminality hidden behind their aprons.

Conclusion

Some believe that Karasira would have been poisoned to cause his hospitalization and thus medically eliminate him without further traces. Whether or not he was, the fact that he is under care does not ensure his self-control because he is under the dependence of doctors he does not know and among whom may be agents of the regime whose role is to mission to make it disappear. His lawyer requested his immediate release; but if it is not granted, we just pray that he leaves the hospital because this place is not beneficial in terms of safety either.