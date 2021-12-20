Kagame Went to Report to His Paymaster French Macron on How Rwandan Military Secured French Investments in Mozambique

Macron and Kagame, Palais de l’Élysée, Paris, December 20, 2021

On December 20, 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron received General Paul Kagame at Palais de l’É l ysée in Paris for what was termed “a working lunch to discuss various bilateral relations topics.”

Macron and Kagame last met in Paris on May 18, 2021, together with Mozambican president Mozambique Filipe Nyusi.

That is when the three agreed on the deployment of the Rwandan military to recapture from the Mozambican rebels, the resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of the French energy giant Total’s US$20 billion liquefied natural gas project.

Then, on July 9, 2021, Kagame deployed a 1,000-strong force in Mozambique – and on September 24, 2021, Kagame visited his troops in Mozambique to congratulate them for recapturing Cabo Delgado and Total’s US$20 billion liquefied natural gas project.

Fast forward to December 20, 2021 – Kagame went to report to his paymaster Macron in Paris, France on the job well done.