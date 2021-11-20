Kagame’s Foreign Teams Running Rwandan Institutions Are Getting Larger and Younger

By David Himbara

Meet the newest and youthful members of General Paul Kagame’s foreign teams running and advising key Rwandan institutions.

Gwladys Watrin is the Business Development Manager, Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).

According to Kagame, KIFC is transforming Kigali into an African financial hub.

Philippe Watrin is Deputy Director General of Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) in charge of Fund Management.

Thierry Watrin is in charge of Green Economy and Climate Change in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN).

For the full list of Kagame’s foreign teams leading Rwanda’s key institutions, read the embedded article here .

How will all this end?