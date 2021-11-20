Kagame’s Isolation by the US Continues

By David Himbara

The Biden Administration Is Supporting South Africa and Senegal to Manufacture Covid19 Vaccines but Not Rwanda

The African Union (AU) designated South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda Covid19 vaccines manufacturing hu b s to supply Africa. The US is supporting only South Africa and Senegal but not Rwanda.

This is another sign that President Joe Biden’s Administration continues to isolate General Paul Kagame.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Bliken made this clear in his speech at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Abuja, Nigeria, on November 19, 2021.

In Secretary Blinken’s own words , “We are following the lead of the African Union…We are supporting countries like South Africa and Senegal in their work to manufacture vaccines themselves, and we want to invest more in efforts like these, because increasing vaccine production in Africa makes it easier to distribute them, which saves lives.”

Kagame’s Rwanda does not feature here.