Kagame’s Grand Plan to Host the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) Fell Apart

By David Himbara

The second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) was be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from December 8 to 14, 2021. Rwanda is broke. The government of General Paul Kagame has informed the stakeholders that it cannot host the fair. The government says it failed to complete the construction of a new facility to host the event. As the organizers of the event explain, the Rwanda government indicated that logistical constraints “had adversely affected the progress of construction of a new facility to host the event.” South Africa to the rescue. The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) is now rescheduled to take place in South Africa from 15 to 21 November 2021. Stay tuned.