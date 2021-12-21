Kagame’s Latest Scandal – Each Times he Jets Out of Rwanda, He Travels in a Convoy of Two Gulfstream Executive Jets

By David Himbara

Arriving from his meeting in Paris, France with President Emmanuel Macron, General Paul Kagame lande d in Kigali, Rwanda aboard a Gulfstream 650ER jet at 1:40 AM, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Twenty minutes before Kagame’s touchdown at Kigali, another Gulfstream 650 jet had landed. Welcome to one of the world’s most insanely expensive travel arrangements involving a head of state.

The Rwandan strongman travels in a convoy of two Gulfstream jets – one carrying him, the other carrying his advance party, including security details, kitchen and housekeeping staff, and their materials.

How costly is this travel arrangement? Typically, a Gulfstream G650ER charters for an average of US$11,400 an hour.

Meanwhile, a new Gulfstream G650ER will set you back US$66.5 million if you buy one. In Kagame’s case, however, he charters two executive Gulfstream jets from himself in his capacity as the Chairman of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, the ruling party, and its US$500 million business empire, Crystal Ventures Ltd.

This is a head of a state in which 59.5 percent of the central government expense comes from foreign aid .