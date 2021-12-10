Kagame’s Nominated High Commissioner to Britain, Johnson Busingye, Must Be Rejected – UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on Magnitsky Sanctions

By David Himbara

In its presentation on December 8, 2021, the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Magnitsky Sanctions chaired by the Honourable Chris Bryant cited Rwanda as a human rights abuser.

The APPG used the case of Paul Rusesabagina who was tortured and forcefully returned to Rwanda in September 2020.

Per the APPG presentation, one of the individuals directly involved in violating Rusesabagina’s human rights is Johnston Busingye who was the Minister of Justice at the time of Rusesabagina’s abduction.

Busingye admitted that the plane that transported Rusesabagina from Dubai to Rwanda was chartered by the government of Rwanda.

As the Honourable Bryant further explained, the APPG is appalled that Busingye is now the nominated Rwandan High Commissioner to the UK.

Busingye should not be approved but sanctioned for his direct role in human rights abuses – concludes the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on Magnitsky Sanctions.

Stay tuned.